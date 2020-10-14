Oshiomhole begs Gov Orton for out-of-court settlement in N10bn suit

Out of power, ex APC Chairman is calming down.. Reality of life and our limitations may have dawn on him.

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomole, on Tuesday, sought for an out-of-court settlement in the N10bn libel suit instituted against him by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Ortom had filed the suit against the former APC chairman over his comments against him at a press conference on July 27, 2018, where Oshiomhole accused the governor of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East Local Government Area on the grounds that one of the priests had preached a “very critical sermon” against him (the governor).

Earlier on the suit, Oshiomhole had filed six preliminary objections which the court resolved all in Ortom’s favour.

However, at the resumption of the case on Tuesday, counsel for Ortom, Samuel Irabor, submitted that he was ready to call his witnesses, but said that Oshiomhole’s counsel, Festus Jumbo had informed him that they have considered putting up a retraction of the publication and it would be ready within a week.

He said he was applying for another date to take a look at the terms of settlement canvassed by Oshiomhole.

Titus Akhuwa who held the brief of Oshiomhole’s counsel, Festus Jumbo confirmed the submission of Governor Ortom’s lawyer.

The Presiding judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman of State High Court sitting in Makurdi, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case to October 29, for a report on the out-of-court settlement.