U.S-Nigeria Trade Council Boss, Titus Olowokere Gets FG Appointment

Ilesa-Osun state born, Engineering graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, Titus Olowokere has been appointed member of the Technical Working Group on Business Environment, Trade Competitiveness and Product Space Mapping ( BETCPSM) in Nigeria…He is the Executive Director, U.S.-Nigeria Trade Council USA

The committee is chaired by Professor Jonathan Aremu.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Trade Council Country Director and Head of Media, Mr Idris Alabidun, the Atlanta, United States Of America based Olowokere received invitation from the Office of Federal Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, to serve as member of the Technical Working Group on BETCPSM for the preparation of Nigeria’s Medium Term National Development Plan (2021-2025; 2030) & Nigeria Agenda 2050.

The U.S.- Nigeria Trade Council boss, the statement also mentioned, will co-serve in the committee with financial experts which include Ms. Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Prof. Uche Nwogwugwu, Mr. Femi Boyede and other subject matter Experts.

While thanking the Federal government for the honour and opportunity given him to serve father land, Olowokere promised to do the nation proud by ensuring that he justifies the expectations of him that warranted the invitation to serve in the committee, even as he declared that he will work in harmony with other members of the group