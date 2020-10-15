Appeal Court declares Police Act 2020 illegal, nullifies constable recruitmen

Court of Appeal has declared the Police Act 2020 unconstitutional and void.

The Police Act 2020, which was enacted in September this year, affects the constitutional mandate of the Police Service Commission

The Appeal Court ruled that the provisions of the Act was in conflict with Paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution “which empowers the commission to appoint persons into offices in the Nigeria Police Force except the Office of the Inspector-General of Police.

The judgment also nullified the recruitment of 10,000 constables carried out by the police authorities last year.

However, the IG, Mohammed Adamu, has appealed the ruling which nullified the earlier order of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that the details of the Appeal Court judgment was contained in the Certified True Copy received on Tuesday.

The statement was titled, ‘Appeal Court declares Police Act 2020 as it affects PSC mandate null and void.