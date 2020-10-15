Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Minister’s driver killed in #EndSARS protest

Younews Ng October 15, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 65 Views

Yohanna Shankuk, the driver of the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday killed during the #EndSARS protest in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Minister announced the driver’s death in a terse statement he personally signed on Thursday.

According to Keyamo, Shankuk died as a result of the confrontation between the #EndSARS protest and some hoodlums who attacked the procession at Berger Junction in Abuja.

During the confrontation, some vehicles were destroyed, with drivers making frantic efforts to escape attack.

Keyamo wrote: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

FEC approves $2m for WAPP, N33.01b for roads, rail security, others

Nigeria’s  contribution to the 2020 Budget of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) was approved ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.