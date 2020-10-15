EndSARS: Nigerian Army issues strong warning

The Nigerian Army (NA) has sounded note of warning to #EndSARS protests by youths across the country, telling “all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost.”

Earlier, some soldiers were noticed on social media, identifying with the protesters.

“The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti-democratic forces and agents of disunity,” Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement.

The army, however, reassured law abiding citizens that it is “highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.”

“As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country,” the statement said