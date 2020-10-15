EndSARS Protest turning to movement..? Continues unabated

News Analysis by Onome Jackson

A large segment of the Nigerian youth population is very, very angry today.

It is that anger that is driving the current #EndSARS movement. Our leaders and opinion leaders don’t seem to get the bigger picture.

Government cannot afford to underrate the development. Arab spring, Sudan were all Youth driven. The power that be and indeed all of us, must navigate this precarious situation ahead of #2023.

Millions of undergraduates have been home for months. They are angry, bored, frustrated… Government is playing mind games with ASUU. No urgency to resolve the logjam.

Millions of youths that are supposed to go for NYSC are home; bored, frustrated, angry.

Government can’t seem to work out a solution for them. Millions of unemployed youths can’t start a meaningful life. Government keeps touting as achievement a social intervention program that is not lifting the youths out of poverty. Job creation is zero! The youths are really angry. Let our leaders be told the truth!!!

When Protest begin to last for more than a week it becomes a movement and it needs Tact,Good stratergy and a Leader who can think on his feet to make a difference.

The young people are restless and years of Leaders insincerity is affecting the Government promises.

We Pray this ends well for us as a Nation.

At about 11 p.m on Wednesday night, the protesters still at Lekki tollgate..in fact many slept there.

That The Protests Have Continued After Scrapping SARS Shows There Are Issues Still Unresolved. FGN Must Be Proactive Now!

Its a message from the younger to older generation that they have failed collectively.

Can you imagine a protest without leadership, yet organised, they are feeding each other and cleaning up the streets at the same time? This is a time bomb.

This revolution is long overdue but now, its no turning back. After this and Nigeria does not become better, then it means it can never be a country.

The message on the mind of the protesters seems to be :

“More than at any other time in our recent history, the Nigerian masses currently have the momentum and power to ignite the holistic and lasting changes we all have longed for.

There is indeed no better time to push home the type of country we have agonisingly craved across the board than now.

The rot in the Nigerian system far exceeds police reforms and a certain five-point demand.

What torments our souls is more ferocious than the destiny-crushing bullets from police guns.

We must seize this chance by adopting the right strategy to land the killer punch. The power of the people is stronger than the people in power!

Really, this year 20/20 is a remarkable year. Like a thunderbolt Covid 19 struck the world. We are yet to reclaim our normal lives back then suddenly October came and the young generation hit the street to demand an end to police brutality, senseless killings, injustice and harassments from those paid to protect us.

If you are still in doubt, just take it that a movement is on our laps. As usual the clueless and directionless Government was caught unawares and their reaction so far shows they are not even alive to hear the cries of the generation next, they are not demanding for a new name from SARS to SWAT they demand a practical and wholistic approach that will bring value to humanity and the way we are govern.

It may well be #TimeforanewNigeria