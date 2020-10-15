FG begins seeking opinions in Borno to help end Boko Haram

Federal Government on Wednesday began a stakeholders’ engagement to end security challenges in the land.

It sought an end to killings by Boko Haram insurgents and other groups undermining the nation’s peace and security.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, who kick-started a national summit on security in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, expressed the determination of the government to ensure that Nigerians become safe in any part of the country.

He urged Nigerians, particularly Borno State residents, to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its efforts at ending insurgency, which has made lives unbearable for ordinary Nigerians.

A statement by the Director of Press in the Interior Ministry, Mohammed Manga, quoted Aregbesola as saying the President and members of his Cabinet were pained by the hardship security challenges were causing the citizenry.

The statement said Aregbesola spoke on the topic: The People as the Cornerstone of Security.

The minister said the summit was organised to tap from the wealth of experiences of the Kanem Borno Empire, which secured it for 1,200 years, more than the Byzantine Empire or the Holy Roman Empire.

According to him, President Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are pained by the hardship Nigerians are passing through due to the security challenges in some parts of the country and are determined to do whatever is necessary to end the activities of marauders.

He said: “Enough is enough.”