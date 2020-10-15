Gov.Makinde loses mother, Ogun gov consoles

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday lost his mother, Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde.

Mrs. Abigail Makinde, who departed this world in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Though Mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81, in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home, 7B, Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilizing force in the family, her community and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers.

Signed:

Barr. (Chief) Muyiwa Makinde

Jagun Olubadan

For the family.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr Seyi Makinde, over the death of his mother, Mama Abigail Makinde, who passed on in the early hours of Thursday.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, described Mama Makinde as a frank and straightforward woman who raised her children in a Godly way and was a source of strength to those she came in contact with during her life time.

“Mama was a rare gem, a supportive wife, a loving mother who would stop at nothing to ensure the welfare of her children and others who crossed her path.

“She was not only a mother to her children, but mother to children sir other parents, as she did not discriminate, but treated everyone equally. She made positive impact on the lives of people in her community. I am sure she will greatly missed”.

Abiodun noted that he was particularly pained by her death when preparation was on top gear for her 82nd birthday, adding that with her death, the country, Oyo State and Governor Makinde as lost a good adviser, motivator and a great counsellor.

“It is a pity that mama died at a period when her wise counseling was mostly needed not only in Oyo State, but in Nigeria. I sympathize with my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde. I know this is indeed a trying period for him. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will grant him the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss”, he said.

The Governor while praying for the repose of soul of the deceased, called on Nigerians to emulate Mama Abigail Makinde who lived a life of service to humanity, saying this would imprint their names on the sand of time.