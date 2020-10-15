Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Keyamo sends message to #ENDSARS protesters

Former activist Festus Keyamo and now, Minister of State for Labour has a message for #ENDSARS protesters…

Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of State for Labour and Employment has bared his mind on the continuous #EndSARS protest rocking the country.

He said, “The President has no powers to come up tomorrow and announce new salaries for policemen. When you do that, you even trigger an industrial crisis because you have different segments of the society, doctors, civil servants, soldiers and others will make fresh demands.

We just did a minimum wage last year. It was President Buhari that increased the salaries of policemen two years ago. It was after a rigorous exercise, almost 100 per cent increment. Corporals and all that went home all smiling.

“You have to look at the national purse to do that. Right now, we are borrowing and that is why we are freeing up a lot of subsidies.”

