13 yr old girl reveals, “Daddy usually show me ‘blue film before sleeping with me”

By Evelyn Usman

In a bizarre case of sexual abuse, a 13-year-old girl, Wednesday, revealed that his aunt’s husband, who she calls ‘Daddy’, would play adult videos for her to watch then sleep with her.

She said he had been abusing her sexually in his shop and at their apartment on Surulere Street, Ojo area of Lagos, with a threat to kill her if she told anyone.

The revelation followed the arrest of the 48-year-old suspect, Mr. Charles Ekwe, whom the victim refers to as ‘Daddy’, by the gender-based unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, Monday.

The victim has been living with her aunt she was nine years old, after her father’s demise.

She alleged that the suspect forcefully penetrated her whenever her aunt was out of sight.

She said: “Each time daddy wanted to do it, he would show me blue film (pornography) in his phone.

“He did it many times. I cannot count the number of times he did it. I was scared to report to my aunty because Daddy threatened to chase me out of the house and kill me if I did.”

The bubble burst when her aunt, Mrs blessing Ekwe, noticed all was not well with the teenager.

Mrs Eke was said to have taken the teenager to the hospital, where a medical examination conducted on her confirmed her hymen broken.

During interrogation, the suspect told NSCDC operatives that he only fondled the girl’s genitals. He also admitted subjecting her to watching pornography on his phone.

The NSCDC Lagos State Commandant, Mr. Ayeni Paul, while addressing journalists, said: “The sexual abuse suspect will face the full wrath of the law and will be handed over to the appropriate agency for further investigation and prosecution.

“This is a heinous crime and all perpetrators of such, when caught, will be made to pay dearly.”

Reiterating the Corps readiness to combat crime in the state, the Commandant said the corps would not rest on its oars in ensuring a crime-free Lagos.

He also said the ”the gender-based unit of the Corps saddled with the responsibility of handling rape, domestic violence, sexual assault and defilement, as well as child abuse cases, has well-trained officers to handle such cases.”

He, therefore, enjoined members of the public to report such cases to the command, for prosecution.

VANGUARD