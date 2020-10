“Today in Abuja, as the protesters approached a traffic warden, he got scared and wanted to run away. The protesters stopped him, and told him he didn’t need to run as they have also been victims of SARS (remember Lagos?)

So they crowded around him, gave him drinks, food, fruits, groundnuts, took selfies with him, and told him that they see all their great efforts. Shortly after they left, he bent over shyly and shed a couple of tears.

#PoliceReforms

#ENDSWAT”

Credit: Victor Daniel