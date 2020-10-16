Angry Youth Beat Up Kano APC House Of Rep Member Over Failed Promises

Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Dawakin Tofa/Tofa and Rimin Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State, has been reportedly dealt with by some mob in his constituency over failed promises and non-performance.

Sources said, the angry youths descended on the lawmaker on Sunday, October 11 when he visited Gulu, a community under Rimin Gado LGA to inaugurate a project.

According to an anonymous source who disclosed the incident to newsmen, the lawmaker was beaten to a pulp by the youth, who accused him of making false promises for many years.