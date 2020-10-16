Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Angry Youth Beat Up Kano APC House Of Rep Member Over Failed Promises

October 16, 2020

Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, representing Dawakin Tofa/Tofa and Rimin Gado Federal Constituency in Kano State, has been reportedly dealt with by some mob in his constituency over failed promises and non-performance.

Sources said, the angry youths descended on the lawmaker on Sunday, October 11 when he visited Gulu, a community under Rimin Gado LGA to inaugurate a project.

According to an anonymous source who disclosed the incident to newsmen, the lawmaker was beaten to a pulp by the youth, who accused him of making false promises for many years.

