Mrs Omotola Oyediran Oyediran, one of the two remaining children of the sage, Chief, Reverend( Mrs.) Omotola Oyediran, Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc (Publishers of the Tribune titles) is dead!

Family sources revealed to The Boss that Mrs Oyediran, who was married to renowned academician and former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Oyediran, died peacefully at her home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Her death now means that Pa Awo’s only surviving child is Amb. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu.