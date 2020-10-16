Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#EndSARS Protesters distance themselves from Swore, excused him

Younews Ng October 16, 2020

Hundreds of #EndSARS protesters mainly youths who thronged out en-masse on Thursday mobilized against the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore during the peaceful protest which took place at the National Assembly main entrance, which shared boundary with Federal Secretariat.

The protesters, who converged at the Unity Fountain beside the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, displayed various placards with the inscriptions #EndSARS, chanted solidarity songs to vent their views.

On sighting Sowore, the protesters who dressed in black attires chanted: “We don’t want, we don’t want, we don’t want,” consistently, and was later persuaded to leave the scene to avoid being mobbed by the youth.

