Despite police gunshots: #EndSARS protesters attack SARS Office In Anambra

DATELINE AWKUZU- Commuters plying Enugu-Onitsha Expressway had difficulties making their journeys as #EndSARS protesters, on Friday crippled human and vehicular movements while protesting at Anambra SARS Office In Awkuzu, Oyi Local government area.

The protest march, which began in Awka, the State capital, attracted popular Nigerian artists including Flavour, Phyno, Zoro and Kcee who led the protesters chanting #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality, #ReformTheNigeria Police among others.

Throwing stones and sachets of water at the SARS office, the protesters succeeded in the entrance gate of the disbanded unit until sounds of gunshots from Police officers that rented the air repelled the protesters who tried gaining entrance into the office.

Some of the protesters, including Comrade Nnaemeka Obitube, Miss Favour Nwachukwu and Mr. Innocent Dim urged government not to relent in prosecuting SARS officers found guilty, alleging that Anambra SARS at Awkuzu, records the highest case of unlawful detentions and extra judicial killings.

Governor Willie Obiano had, while addressing #EndSARS protesters on Thursday, announced the sack and recommended prosecution of a former OC SARS in the State and his Senior Special Assistant on Security, CSP James Nwafor, over alleged impunities as SARS Commander in the State.