Doyin Okupe to #EndSARS Protesters :The nation’s destiny is in your hands

Our dear gallant youths, you have done well and virtually the whole nation is proud of you.

You have accomplished much and you must gain maximally from this unprecedented national achievements.

You really have *#sorosoke* with no disguise.

I want to particularly ask you to note that in all dealings with governments and sovereignties worldwide and throughout all history, including wars, everything ends on the negotiating table.

Yes! It all and always ends up on the table.

You must be ready to go to table soonest lest you lose your momentum and colossal gains and citizens support.

Please observe that the government has demonstrated ready acqueisces to virtually all your demands.

Secondly it is obvious they have also adopted a policy of non interference with your protests.

Please never for one imagine that you have cowed government. It takes much more than is happening now to do so.

For as long as they keep accepting your demands and they fail to apply force or try to stop you, very soon the threat to your continued success will not come from government but the masses who though are with you now,

but when their daily bread, existence and wellbeing begin to be threatened they will make a turn around, and it will not be funny.

Therefore, please prepare to go to the table with the authorities who are already primed to be receptive.

To go to the table you need two things.

1. A leadership structure.

2. Well articulated compilation of your demands which must be comprehensive and addressing all areas where leadership and government have failed over the years.

You must categorize them into 3.

Immediate.

Short time; that’s within 6 to 12 months &

long term.

Also they must include what can be achieved via legislation and through executive orders and administrative changes.

To choose leadership will be a challenge to you because I believe this was not on your menu.

I advice you employ technology which you are quite versed in. Create a platform where in each state, those who want to offer themselves can be registered with their CVs and bio data.

Choose a date and let all your folks who must have registered online to vote, vote for them. Pick the first 10 or 12 or any number you choose to constitute your state leaders.

All state leaders so elected will come together virtually or physically and select National leaders, ensuring every state is represented.

With this team in place and your propositions at hand you can approach the government and begin the historic talk.

Our eyes and our hopes are on you.

The nation’s destiny is in your hands. You have a unique opportunity to put your names in gold in the annals of our National History if not National Treasure.

May the Almighty God guide you and bless you all with the competency of divine wisdom required for this great assignment.

Good luck.

Dr. Doyin Okupe

#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA