Police commission to dismiss 37 ex-SARS officers, 24 others to face prosecution

October 17, 2020

No fewer than 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad have been pencilled down for dismissal from service.
The Police Service Commission is also expected to order the prosecution of 24 other ex-SARS operatives for various acts of professional misconduct.
These were the highlights of the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018 to reform the dreaded unit.
The presidential panel had, among other things, investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit.
Presenting the report to the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, called for a speedy implementation of the panel recommendations.
A statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said Ojukwu observed that the PSC chairman has all it takes to deal appropriately with the report of the panel.

