The #EndSARS protest – an agitation calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and reformation of the police – has not abated despite the dissolution of the force unit.

Nigeria’s police authorities had announced a new unit – the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad – to replace the disbanded SARS.

But the protesters are not backing down with their agitations – which is now in its 10th day – insisting on the implementation of their demands