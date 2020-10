Small, poor boy donates food to protesters, says “‘Pls, fix Nigeria, so I can be educated!’

Citizen Demola, obviously from humble background, touched the #End the SARS protesters, and indeed many.

He said “‘Please, fix the country so I can be educated!’

Alonge Michael What the decent boy said highlights two of the tragedies in our nation: that we have an army of out of school children (which should be around 15 million), and a large population living below poverty line (around 100 million)!