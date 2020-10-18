3 Behead, Burnt.. Suspected to be Kidnappers

Three men suspected to be kidnappers were caught and burnt alive in Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

The incident happened in the afternoon of Saturday.

According to eye witnesses, the suspected were reportedly at the verge of abducting a victim but the victim raised the alarm as they struggled.

The alarm attracted residents and passers-by in the area who pounced on the trio with every available weapons, including planks and irons.

They seized the motorcycle they had, severed the heads of the three suspects and set them all ablaze.

It is believed that most of the kidnapped victims are usually taken to Akpabuyo LGA.

Kidnapping has been on the high side in the state in the last three years.

Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, immediately issued a statement signed by his PRO, Irene Ugbo condemning the act.

He warned the public to desist from jungle justice.

“By this announcement, the command warns members of the public to always weigh their actions in line with the laws of the land. Perpetrators when apprehended will face the law,” he said.