Motive suspected, as Army begins ‘Crocodile Smile’ nationwide Oct 20

Gen. Muhammadu Buhari is set to unleash Nigeria Army to murder Nigerians under false claim of chasing cyber criminals across the country ..that’s the thinking in some quarters.

But the Nigeria Army says it has suddenly realised terrorists have fled from the north east and spread all over Nigeria doing yahoo yahoo and engaging in other cyber crimes therefore it is sending crocodiles across the country to eat them up. So, the army is set for operation ‘Crocodile Smile’ nationwide from October 20

PRESS RELEASE

NIGERIAN ARMY SETS TO COMMENCE EXERCISE CROCODILE SMILE VI NATION WIDE

1. The Nigerian Army is set to start its annual Exercise CROCODILE SMILE which is traditionally conducted in the last quarter of the year. This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.

2. The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace. This is the first ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria.

3. The Nigerian Army, once again, reassures all well meaning Nigerians of its commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges members of the public for their support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.

SAGIR MUSA

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

17 October 2020