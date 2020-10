One of the #EndSARS protesters in Abuja who was attacked by suspected thugs has been confirmed dead.

Anthony Onome was stabbed on Saturday when he and other agitators protesting police brutality were attacked by the hoodlums in Kubwa area of the nation’s capital.

He died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he has been receiving treatment.

Tayo Haastrup, the hospital spokesperson, confirmed his death to on Sunday night.