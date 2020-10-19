APC Chairman reveals hidden agenda in #EndSARS protests

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state and acting chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says there is a hidden agenda in the #EndSARS protests.

Thousands of Nigerians have been in the streets protesting against police brutality. The protests compelled the government to disband the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) which is notorious for human rights violations.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, Buni said the protests may result in anarchy if not properly handled.

“Hoodlums can utilise the gathering to cause confusion and terrorise other innocent citizens,” he said.

“The ongoing protests show that there is a hidden agenda, after the government has responded to the protesters’ demand.

“Nigeria is a country accommodating people with several motives and demands which include restructuring and disintegration, thus, we should be careful.

“There are criminals who see the disbanded police unit as a threat to their criminal activities.”

“All leaders should know that it is only when the country exists in peace that one can achieve their goals, you cannot be a leader through chaos, it will not be well.”

The governor also said the challenges facing Nigeria are enormous and cannot be solved in five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The federal government had said it would not allow the #EndSARS protests plunge the nation into anarchy.