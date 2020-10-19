Army Targets comments on Social Media As Exercise Crocodile Smile Begins tomorrow

The Nigerian Army on Saturday says this year’s Exercise Crocodile Smile which will hold across the country between Tuesday October 20, 2020 to 31st of December 2020 will be devoted among other things to fighting cyber warfare including tracking peddlers of negative propaganda on social media.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa.

The statement said the army will also during the exercise carry out positive identification component to check and identify fleeing Boko Haram suspects who are alleged from the North East to other parts of the country.

Musa said the exercise will be the first ever Cyberwarfare to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces.

“The Nigerian Army is set to start its annual Exercise Crocodile Smile which is traditionally conducted in the last quarter of the year. This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE V1 is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.

“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.

“This is the first ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria.

The statement, however, reassured Nigerians of the Nigerian Army commitment to the sustenance of peace and security of country.

It urged members of the public for support and understanding throughout the period of the exercise.