BREAKING: Soldiers take over streets of Abuja

Soldiers have been stationed in strategic places in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Already reports revealed that Soldiers and police are harassing protesters at Yanya in Abuja.

This development comes amid protests by Nigerians demanding an end to police brutality and a reform of the force.

The #EndSARS protests have persisted for more than a week across the country.

The army had issued a statement, saying it would embark on a nationwide operation codenamed ‘Crocodile Smile.

But public issues analysts are saying ”

Deployment of Military is an old tactics always backfire.