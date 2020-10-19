Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#EndSARS: Edo prisoners freed by hoodlums

Younews Ng October 19, 2020

Hoodlum may have hijacked the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Benin, Edo State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday

The hoodlums stormed Oko Maximum Security Prison along Sapele Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital, setting free all prisoners.

This was after exchange of gunfire with security operatives at the prison.

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media, Crusoe Osagie, confirmed the development.

Osagie said: “The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum Security Prison in Oko, Benin City.”

