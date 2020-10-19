Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#EndSARS: Hoodlums Vandalise Benin AIT Office After Burning Down 2 Police Stations

Younews Ng October 19, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending

Hoodlums who reported hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Benin, Edo State, have burnt down Ugbekun and Odogbo police divisions in the city.

The hoodlums also vandalised the Benin office of DARR Communication Limited, operators of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power radio.

However, attempt to also burn down the popular Oba Market police station was resisted by operatives of the division.

According to one of the members of staff of the station who craved anonymity, the hoodlums who came in their number, vandalized several vehicles in the premise.

The source wondered if the attack was because the station reported the attack on the police stations that were burnt down.

“I don’t know what could have warrant their action. We are not police, we are not government, we are only a private outfit doing our job,” he said.

