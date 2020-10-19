Police RRS, Taskforce, Attacked By Protesters In Lagos, Station razed down

Some protesters on Monday took matters into their hands when they barricaded the Herbert Macauley Way, Yaba and attacked men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) And the Task Force on environment, both of the Nigeria Police Force. Adekunle police station was also said to have been set ablaze.

Official report says :

RRS officers who resumed duties this morning were attacked in Yaba by protesters.

Many of them sustained various forms of injuries.

They were being moved to where they were to take over duties from their colleagues expected to be off duty today.

RRS vehicles were also vandalised by the protesters.

Whatever the motives of the attackers were, only God knows.