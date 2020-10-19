Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Speeding SUV kills 4 #ENDSARS protesters

Younews Ng October 19, 2020

Four people have been killed and another four injured in continued #ENDSARS protests in Edo State.

The four were killed when a speeding SUV hit them on First East Circular road in Benin City as they were starting a bonfire in the middle of the road Saturday evening.

It was gathered that the SUV was coming from the Benin – Sapele Road and approached Sakponba road by First East Circular road junction when the accident happened.

Wife of one of the victims whose identify could not be ascertained, said her husband called her when it was getting late that he was on his way home but was held in heavy gridlock along the Sapkonba road axis between first and Sapele Road.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment as his phone was said to be unavailable.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filling this report, the youths were said to be vandalising private property and destroying vehicles on Agbor road.

