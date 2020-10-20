Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

2face Idibia joins #EndSARS protest, demands complete shut down in Nigeria until demands are met

Younews Ng October 20, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 53 Views

Famous singer, 2face Idibia has demanded a complete shut down in Nigeria, until #EndSars demand is met.
According to the talented singer, until the federal government meets the demands of the protesters, people should stop going to work and only market for essential things should be made available.
“I wonder why everybody is still going to work. We need total shutdown until this politicians start to answer!! Unless them wan use sars come pursue us go work ..#EndSARS… #EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting ..Make only market for essential things dey.” he tweeted on Tuesday morning.

