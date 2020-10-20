Curfew: Lagos Protesters Adamant!

Very close to AIT, Alagbado Station in Lagos, a lone protester carry placard, well after 4.00, when imposed curfew had kicked off.. That is at Bunker round about. ..

The story is the same at Abule Egba, Ikeja… and Lekki toll gate site is filling up more than ever before. It seems its a no retreat no surrender situation. I know our armed forces can’t attack unarmed protesters

You News learnt from one of the protesters :”Abiola Anashioba Akanu You can see now. The real protesters are not the thugs who set police stations blazed. They are not the ones collecting money from okada riders. The real agitators are armless. We are waiting for the time soldiers and mobile police will roll the guns out against peaceful protesters. Waiting

If any protester gets killed in Lekki and Ikeja in the name of this curfew, their blood will be on them.

We come in peace!