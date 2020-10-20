Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Denial as LAWMA claims 3,262 pieces of condoms found in Lekki protest ground

Younews Ng October 20, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) a government of Lagos State body responsible for managing waste generated in Lagos state through a waste collection, transportation and disposal structure is crying out loud!

The organization says 3,262 pieces of used condomswas found in Lekki protest ground Tuesday  morning.

But sources are saying it’s a big lie. .
Heavy lie, the protesters are so organized that they clean up the environment at every slightest move moreover did LAWMA ever get any close to the protest ground

“So they had time to count the used condoms? This is more reason why we don’t need this guys in office anymore.

