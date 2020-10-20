Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#EndSARS: Hoodlums set ablaze over 50 cars in Apo Abuja, 6 person die

Younews Ng October 20, 2020 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 50 Views

No fewer than six people were said to have died at popular Apo Mechanic Village in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following clashes between #EndSARS protesters and yet to be identified hoodlums.

Houses, vehicles and shops were also set ablaze, according to the Tribune Online’s findings.

Witnesses said trouble started when some miscreants appeared and allegedly accosted the peaceful protesters at Kabusa village junction down to Apo market.

It was further gathered that the demonstrators resisted the invaders who reportedly came with all manner of weapons, and instead of retreating from the scene, they (intruders) were bent on committing mischief, beginning burning vehicles on the road.

Findings further revealed that the incident was said to have been extended to the mechanic village, where the hoodlums also attacked many people, burning shops and property within their reach.

According to an eyewitness, who did not want his name in print, the shop and vehicle owners who felt aggrieved by the actions of the hoodlums, went berserk and started engaging the hoodlums which later resulted to the death of six persons.

