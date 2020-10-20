Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

IGP orders immediate nationwide deployment of Anti-Riot Police

Younews Ng October 20, 2020 buhari, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 59 Views

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force (PMF) – to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country. The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide. The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands. The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.

The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities. Meanwhile, the IGP has advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.

DCP FRANK MBA
FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
FORCE HEADQUARTERS
ABUJA

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola imposes 24-hour curfew on Osun

# The Government of the State of Osun note with a high sense of responsibility ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.