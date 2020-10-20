Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Police Boss in Lagos says ” It’s a bloody day, count loses ..7 stations burnt

Younews Ng October 20, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 50 Views

The police formations attacked in Lagos today,
1. Orile Station, burnt.
2. Layeni Station, burnt
3. Amukoko, burnt
4. Cele outpost, under Ijesha Div, burnt
5. Mushin Div attacked
6. Ilembe Hausa Div. Attacked
7. Disbanded SARS office at Ajegunle, burnt.
And several are still under attacks as of now. But we will repel any further attacks .

** Ajeromi Ifelodun LG secretariat burnt.

The no of policemen killed at various locations within the state
will be released soon.

We will make sure there is no total break down of law and order in Lagos State as adequate security operatives have been deployed to enforce the curfew.
Thanks.

SP OLUMUYIWA Adejobi
PPRO Lagos state command

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Denial as LAWMA claims 3,262 pieces of condoms found in Lekki protest ground

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) a government of Lagos State body responsible for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.