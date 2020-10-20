Police Boss in Lagos says ” It’s a bloody day, count loses ..7 stations burnt

The police formations attacked in Lagos today,

1. Orile Station, burnt.

2. Layeni Station, burnt

3. Amukoko, burnt

4. Cele outpost, under Ijesha Div, burnt

5. Mushin Div attacked

6. Ilembe Hausa Div. Attacked

7. Disbanded SARS office at Ajegunle, burnt.

And several are still under attacks as of now. But we will repel any further attacks .

** Ajeromi Ifelodun LG secretariat burnt.

The no of policemen killed at various locations within the state

will be released soon.

We will make sure there is no total break down of law and order in Lagos State as adequate security operatives have been deployed to enforce the curfew.

Thanks.

SP OLUMUYIWA Adejobi

PPRO Lagos state command