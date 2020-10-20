Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu orders 24-hr Curfew says :”Nobody, Except Essential Service Providers, must be found on Lagos streets

Younews Ng October 20, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 70 Views

Breaking!!!

Dear Lagosians,

I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.

As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor, Lagos State

#EndSARS
#FORAGREATERLAGOS

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

#EndSARS: Hoodlums set ablaze over 50 cars in Apo Abuja, 6 person die

No fewer than six people were said to have died at popular Apo Mechanic Village ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.