Sanwo Olu urges Lagosians : “ensure criminals do not hijack good-intentioned protest

The Lagos State Government has noticed the unpleasant events that have occurred today following the degeneration of the anti-SARS protests.

Some policemen have been injured in attacks on RRS vehicles on Herbert Macaulay and Alapere; ordinary citizens have had their lives disrupted in many ways.

The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration abhors violence in any form and warns all those behind these disturbing incidents to stop them as the government will not allow any breakdown of law and order.

Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing everything possible to ensure that this crisis stops as soon as possible. He urges Lagosians not to panic but to pray for peace, which the State desires, following the unfinished battle against COVID-19.

We urge all parents to ensure that their children do not become ready tools in the hands of criminals who may want to take advantage of the protests to perpetrate evil. All law-abiding Lagosians must ensure that criminals do not hijack the protests by our good-intentioned youths and make life difficult for our people.

It is the duty of all good citizens to ensure that nothing is done to aggravate this situation.

Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner for Information and Strategy​

#ForAGreaterLagos

#EndSARS