Soldiers releasing volleys of live bullets to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out in the Lekki Toll Gate Area of Lagos early this night of Tuesday, October 20, 2020, as armed security personnel fired gunshots to disperse the EndSARS protesters.

True to their words, the unrelenting protesters had defied the 24-hour state-wide curfew announced earlier in the day by the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“There have also been reports of casualties,” according to a Channels TV report.

Social media posts showed some protesters waving the green-white-green Nigerian flag while others ran frantically as guns boomed.

Some protesters, including ladies, were seen lying on the road either due to shock or gunshots. Blood stains were also seen at the scene.

Several Twitter commentators condemned the attack on unarmed protesters, describing it as a sad day for Nigeria. “The world is watching,” some tweeted wile one commentator said: “The Nigerian version of Tiananmen Square is playing out right now at Lekki Tollgate.”

A radio reporter at the scene said that soldiers had succeeded in taking over the tollgate after disclodging the protesters.