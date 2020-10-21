EndSARS: Gov Abiodun Orders Closure Of Schools, Ban Okada Operation In Ogun

Following the endless protest across the country by some aggrieved youths over the brutality Of Police, the Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has ordered immediate closure of public and private schools in the state.

The governor equally place ban on operation of commercial motorcycles in the state from tomorrow.

Governor disclosed this on Tuesday evening while addressing journalists at the Governor’s office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said after an assessment of the situation with security chiefs in the state, the government has considered to close all schools till Monday, 26th October, 2020 because of the prevailing prevailing situation.

He disclosed further that, the government has resolved to place a ban on Okada operators due to transport of people from neighbouring states to the state.

He therefore commended the youths in the state for demonstrating a peaceful and responsible protest.

He said, “Despite all engagements by government to end the protest, the protest has escalated to violence and anarchy which include, destruction of police station, extortion of members of the public at the barricaded road blocks

“Blocking of roads and preventing people from going to their daily source of living will not be tolerated. The NEC resolution has mandated each state governor to address the protest.

“Once again, we implored all youths groups to appoint themselves leaders to dialogue with the state government.”