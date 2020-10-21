“#EndSARS has crippled economy, N700 billion loss in 12 days”

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) says the Nigerian economy has lost N700 billion in 12 days due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

There have been protests nationwide against the brutality of the special anti-robbery squad(SARS) of the police force.

In a statement on Monday, Toki Mabogunje (pictured), LCCI president, said the protests have crippled economic activities in the country due to disruptions, blockades and barricades around major cities and interstate highways.

She lamented that the economy was still struggling to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is however concerned about the negative impact that the protracted nature of the EndSars protests has on business activities across the country,” she said.

“Over the past 12 days, economic activities have been crippled in most parts of the country and has been particularly profound in the urban areas.

“The Nigerian economy has suffered an estimated N700 billion loss in the past 12 days.”