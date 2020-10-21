Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fire outbreak at GTB branch in Lekki

Younews Ng October 21, 2020

A branch of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in the Lekki area of Lagos state was set ablaze on Tuesday night.

According to a resident, fire broke out at the bank situated on Admiralty Way in the highbrow area of the state around some minutes past 9pm.

The incident happened after soldiers shot some #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.

There was also a fire out break at the toll plaza on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

It is unclear those who are responsible for the incident but Lagos recorded widespread violence on Tuesday.

At least five police stations were set on fire across the state within 18 hours.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor, had to impose a 24-hour curfew but protesters still refused to leave the streets.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, had deployed anti-riot policemen across the country to check the high wave of violence.

The authorities are yet to react to the inferno at the commercial bank.

