Hillary Clinton calls on Buhari : ‘Stop killing young protesters

October 21, 2020

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.

Soldiers had invaded the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos earlier on Tuesday, shooting at unarmed protesters.

The incident had generated an uproar, within and outside the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton lent her voice in support of those who had condemned the action of the soldiers.

“I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters,” she tweeted.

