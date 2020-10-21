Hoodlums set ablaze another police station in Lagos, 8 persons injured

Inspite of the curfew imposed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, suspected hoodlums torched another police station in the state, Layeni Police Station at Ifelodun Local Council Development Area.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Another police station, Pako Police Station, is also said to be under attack by suspected hoodlums.

Our correspondent also gathered that some hoodlums attacked Ajeromi Police Station but repelled by policemen.

An eyewitness, Ladipo, said at least eight persons were injured.

He said, “The crisis started from Orile Iganmu. People were protesting peacefully and the police shot at them. Later, the boys heard that policemen have killed their people at Iganmu, they also burnt Layeni Police Station.

“There is tension everywhere. We have rushed eight people to the hospital. They were critically injured.”

Chief Press Secretary of Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Sheriff Fakunle, confirmed the incident, saying, “Yes, it is on fire. Layeni Police Station has been torched. The incident happened around 11 am.

“At Ajeromi police station, the hoodlums were repelled.”