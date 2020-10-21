Nigeria Army denies Lekki shooting. Who is responsible? Unknown soldiers?

Nigerian Army has denied involvement in the ongoing shooting at Lekki Toll Gate, which has killed many #ENDSARS protesters. Reports had it that men with army uniform stormed Lekki Toll Gate and opened fire at the unarmed and peaceful protesters who were reciting Nigeria’ National Anthem.

There were reports of massive shooting by men in military uniforms at protesters on Tuesday evening at the Lekki Toll Gate.

However, the Nigerian Army described the reports as “Fake News” and stated that none of its officers were at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday

A brief response from the Nigerian Army read: “No soldiers were at the scene.”

However, as the Nigerian Army denies involvement, 28 people have been confirmed injured.

10 patients are currently at the General Hospital in Lagos while 11 are at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

3 persons have been discharged