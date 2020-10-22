Army, Police Storm Ikoyi Prisons as Hoodlums Attempt Jailbreak

An attempted jailbreak has reportedly occurred at the Ikoyi Prisons of the Nigeria Correctional Service located in Lagos State.

In a bid to foil the attempted jailbreak, security personnel have arrived at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Thick smoke billowing from parts of the centre while inmates are seen running.

It was learnt that the prison authorities had immediately notified the police and the military authorities about the attempted jailbreak and requested for backup.

The eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I can see them from my balcony at the moment. Soldiers and policemen have arrived. I saw prisoners throwing stones and I saw fire.

“A lot of the prison officials have gathered at the entrance of the prison while some of the inmates have retreated.”

Our correspondent also heard gunshots emanating from the prisons.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, said the cause of the fire could not yet be ascertained but policemen had been deployed in the prisons.

“We don’t know the cause of the fire but we are there on the ground. We have mobilised to the place. We will give details later,” he said.