CCTV Cameras of Lekki Tollgate Intact “- Governor Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed at the Lekk Toll Plaza is intact and will be presented to Nigerians

Speaking during a one hour interview on AriseTV’s Morning Show in the wake of the military shooting at the peaceful protest, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that he did not order CCTV removed or the lights switched off.

He said that he will not gloss over the shooting at the Lekki Tollgate and will ensure a thorough investigation of the incident.

Mr Sanwo-Olu bemoamed the wanton destruction of government and private properties across the state and called on the youths to calm down.

He said he had showed support for the #EndSARS protests by being the first to join the protesters in Lekki and Alausa, taking the 5for5 demand to the Presidency and also setting up a panel, urging the youths to give peace a chance.

He confessed that he had not spoken to President Buhari after the shooting but have got assurances from the Chief of Defence Staff that he should not hesitate to call whenever he needed assistance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also blamed fake news as having fueled the chaos as there was no evidence that many people were killed at the Lekki Tollgate incident.

He said he and officials of the government combed all mortuaries to find out dead casualties but found none. But made sure he visited the victims at various hospitals late that night to provide succour.

While insisting that he had no power over the command and control structure of the military, he promised to make Lagos safe for all to do their business and live in peace