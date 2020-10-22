Key Take aways from Sanwo-Olu interview

“The private company that run the Lekki tollgate concession switched off the lights and they reported that they did so because of the imposed curfew.”

“Nobody ordered the removal of cameras at the Lekki tollgate. The MD of LCC said because of the curfew, they made the decision to take out installations. The cameras you saw are not security or motion cameras, they are laser cameras for vehicles.”

—BabaJide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, on ARISE TV

1. CCTVs not removed but car scanners.

2. Governor didn’t order attack neither did soldiers answer to Governors.

3. The cameras are there for further investigations.

4. LCC in their discretion as private investor chose to put off the light on nobody’s orders.

5. Governor made calls to President Buhari with no feedbacks.

6. Investigation panel will be constituted and inaugurate latest Monday.

7. Many misinfirmations fueled the crisis.

8. “Powers behind our control” means Constituted soldier hierarchy and controls are beyond any State Governor.

9. Moving forward, we need to come together to engage ourself, have a genuine reconciliation and plan a better and stronger Lagos State