Tripple Tragedy for Tinubu, Presidency, Masses accuse him, his properties razed!

This is not the best of times for APC Chieftains, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He is facing fire from multiple fronts. He was accused of making N240 million per day on Lekki Toll Gate and also ordered use of life ammunition on protesters.

And just last week, President Muhammad Buhari was said to have confronted him with allegations from establishment that he is the unseen hand behind the #endthesars protesters.

And now, his properties are going down in flames from the anger of hoodlums.

But here is an interview with himon his defences.

Channels TV: Do you own Tollgate?

Tinubu: “No, no I don’t own the business, it’s a public business, it is owned by Lagos State Government and some Private owners I don’t even know, I am ready to face all enquiries

” I have no dime, no kobo investment in the Toll Gate

“I will never, ever be part of any carnage, I will never be part of that

” The use of life ammunition is condemnable in totality

Channels TV: Are you behind the use of life ammunition against the youth?

” I say no, no, how can I be part of it, remotely or otherwise it’s not possible, may be you are just knowing me , I am an apologetic protester

” I have seen people killed during Abacha regime, I have condemned it, I have gone to detention and condemned it

“I have gone to exile as a result if being recalcitrant that the military must go…