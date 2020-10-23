Breaking: Sanwo Olu limits Curfew to night hrs..from tomorrow, sat, 24th

Lagosians can now move around during the day times from 8am To 6pm

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has relaxed the statewide curfew from Saturday to 8am to 6pm in the evening.

The ongoing curfew, following the violence recorded in various parts of the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Friday while briefing reporters at the Lagos House in Marina.

“We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening,” he said.

The governor added, “We will look at the curfew on Saturday and Sunday and we will come back to you on what will happen in the days – Monday, Tuesday, and into the week.”

He also gave an update on what the government was doing following the violence recorded in various parts of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, urged residents to the mindful of the barricades on the roads while driving, especially at night.

‘Please, Stay At Home’

He stated that he had just concluded a tour of hospitals where some of the injured persons, especially the victims of the shooting in Lekki, were receiving treatment.

Yesterday, he had said “On lifting the curfew, it is something we are monitoring on an hourly basis,” Governor Sanwo-Olu told Arise News.

“Once we see that there is normalcy around the state, it is a pronouncement that we can make as early as tomorrow to ease the lockdown so that people can have the means to stock up and to buy food.

“So, we are actually looking and monitoring what events will look like today.

“Once we see the streets are cleared up and all the agitation and high nerves have gone down, we might slow down the curfew by tomorrow (Friday) or next tomorrow (Saturday) at the latest,” he said in a television programme on Thursday morning.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said it was important to get economic activities running again in the state after the setbacks suffered due to the pandemic.

“We want to put this behind us very quickly. Lagos is not a state you stop activities for a long time. This is a state that runs 24/7 as it were and that is what we know our Lagos for and that is what we really need to get our Lagos back to,” he added.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had imposed the curfew following the violent turn of events which the #EndSARS protests across the state took as some suspected thugs have launched attacks on peaceful protesters and vandalised properties, insinuating that the protests may have been hijacked.

Nigerians across the federation had for two weeks protested under the #EndSARS movement, clamouring for the scrapping of the now-disbanded Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (F-SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as an end to police brutality and extortion in the country.