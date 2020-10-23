Curfew still on in Lagos, commissioner states situation report

ENDSARS SITREP: LATEST SITUATION REPORT IN LAGOS

1. Apapa -Area calm, soldiers and Navy on patrol.

2. Yaba – No issue, police at strategic places

3. McCarty- Area is calm

4. Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condone off the area.

5. Opebi- No movement but Soldiers and police on patrol.

6. Ogba- No movement but soldiers are on patrol.

7 lekki- Area is calm for now, soldiers and police are patrolling the vicinity.

8. Ikota- Area is calm for now, the hoodlums have all disappeared.

9. Victoria Island: Soldiers are stationed at IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate

10. Ozumba- no issue, soldiers are patrolling.