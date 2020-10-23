Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Curfew still on in Lagos, commissioner states situation report

Younews Ng October 23, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 59 Views

ENDSARS SITREP: LATEST SITUATION REPORT IN LAGOS

1. Apapa -Area calm, soldiers and Navy on patrol.
2. Yaba – No issue, police at strategic places
3. McCarty- Area is calm
4. Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condone off the area.
5. Opebi- No movement but Soldiers and police on patrol.
6. Ogba- No movement but soldiers are on patrol.
7 lekki- Area is calm for now, soldiers and police are patrolling the vicinity.
8. Ikota- Area is calm for now, the hoodlums have all disappeared.
9. Victoria Island: Soldiers are stationed at IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate
10. Ozumba- no issue, soldiers are patrolling.

