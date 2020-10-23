Curfew still on in Lagos, commissioner states situation report

ENDSARS SITREP: LATEST SITUATION REPORT IN LAGOS
1. Apapa -Area calm, soldiers and Navy on patrol.
2. Yaba – No issue, police at strategic places
3. McCarty- Area is calm
4. Surulere- No issue, OP Mesa condone off the area.
5. Opebi- No movement but Soldiers and police on patrol.
6. Ogba- No movement but soldiers are on patrol.
7 lekki- Area is calm for now, soldiers and police are patrolling the vicinity.
8. Ikota- Area is calm for now, the hoodlums have all disappeared.
9. Victoria Island: Soldiers are stationed at IMB junction and Eko Hotel gate
10. Ozumba- no issue, soldiers are patrolling.